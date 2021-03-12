Dundee Park passes coming soon

Beginning March 29, Dundee Park season passes will be available from the town’s Parks & Recreation office at 8 School Road. A season pass allows families unlimited visits to the park during the summer season. Passes can also be purchased at the park itself once it opens or you can order online. Single car household passes cost $60; veterans, members of the military and seniors pay $40; and nonresidents are charged $75 for the season. Call Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 for other options and more details.

AT talk with Kish

Carey Kish, a seasoned adventure and travel writer from Mount Desert Island, presents a virtual slideshow from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom on March 31. He will treat you to an amazing journey along the Appalachian Trail that will get you right into the mood for a spring outing. If you would like to participate in this virtual adventure, contact Ray Marcotte at the library at 892-1908 ext. 5 or [email protected]

Creative kiddie craft

Easter is just around the corner and if you have a child or children ages 2-5 who like to be creative, the Windham Parks & Recreation department has a project that just might be appealing to them. Parks & Rec is offering packets for kids to create Easter-themed artwork for their moms, dads and other loved ones. The fee for materials is $5 per child. You can pick up materials the week of March 22. Call Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 for additional information.

Share your COVID memories

Have you been keeping a diary about your days during the COVID-19 pandemic? Was there something that happened during these dark days that you would like to share with others? Has the virus somehow affected you in a positive way that you think might help others who are not coping as well as they’d like? If so, consider sending your memories to the Windham Historical Society. The society is compiling a booklet of remembrances they are hoping to put into a time capsule to be opened by the town’s future historians. If you would like to participate in this worthwhile project, contact society member Paula Sparks at [email protected] or mail your entry to the Windham Historical Society, P.O. Box 1475, Windham, ME 04062.

