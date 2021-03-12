I read, with amusement, the Briefcase report in the Business section March 11 concerning inflation (“Consumer prices enjoy biggest gain in 6 months,” Page A8).

Food and energy are two of the most expensive items that most citizens of this country face every month. So, to say that core inflation excluding these two items was low is ridiculous.

That’s like me saying eliminating food and energy from my monthly spending makes me wealthier.

Nothing like some good old-fashioned government statistical gobbledygook to give me a good laugh.

It really is a shame that our officials think we believe this nonsense while gasoline and food prices continue to skyrocket.

Jon Spinner

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: