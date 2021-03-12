I read, with amusement, the Briefcase report in the Business section March 11 concerning inflation (“Consumer prices enjoy biggest gain in 6 months,” Page A8).
Food and energy are two of the most expensive items that most citizens of this country face every month. So, to say that core inflation excluding these two items was low is ridiculous.
That’s like me saying eliminating food and energy from my monthly spending makes me wealthier.
Nothing like some good old-fashioned government statistical gobbledygook to give me a good laugh.
It really is a shame that our officials think we believe this nonsense while gasoline and food prices continue to skyrocket.
Jon Spinner
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Southern Forecaster
Cape Elizabeth Town Council move will make beach parking a little harder this summer
-
The Forecaster
Sande’s Picks: Cooking classes more popular now than ever
-
The Forecaster
Cooking at the Cove: A simply delicious Irish dinner
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Federal inflation report doesn’t reflect reality
-
Real Estate
Beach-living dreams can come true with a multi-unit
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.