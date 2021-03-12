To quote Sandra Day O’Connor, “The practice of democracy is not passed down through the gene pool. It must be taught and learned anew by each generation.” So, in 2009, Justice O’Connor founded iCivics.org with the goal of modernizing civics education through the use of video games. She considers this to be her most enduring legacy.
I was fortunate to be able to encourage the dissemination of these free online lessons with 1st Circuit Judge Kermit Lipez, who was the chair of iCivics in Maine.
As a former history teacher and high school administrator, I urge citizens of all ages, whether students or teachers, to access this program. The games and lesson plans are free, instructional, lively and fun.
Barbara R. Anderson
Falmouth
