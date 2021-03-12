AUGUSTA— The Maine Legislature has approved a bill designed to eliminate barriers to coronavirus screening, testing and immunization.
Proponents of the bill called it the “COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights,” and it passed the Legislature during a session that stretched from Thursday into early Friday. The proposal requires state-regulated insurers to cover coronavirus screening, testing and immunization at no cost to patients.
Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, a leading proponent of the bill, said the proposal is about “making sure nothing prevents Mainers from getting the health care they need to protect themselves, their families and loved ones from this serious virus.”
The proposal also stops health care providers from charging patients any sort of fee related to coronavirus preventative services.
The proposal now goes to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who has said she supports the bill. She has 10 days to sign it, and it would become effective immediately.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Brewitt resigns, adding a 4th Kennebunk Select Board seat to the June election ballot
-
Nation & World
Pandemic has been a boom for billionaires
-
Coastal Journal
Bath skate park expansion reflects needs of local youth
-
Local & State
Bates College plans a traditional graduation ceremony in May
-
Local & State
Maine approves ‘bill of rights’ for COVID-19 patients
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.