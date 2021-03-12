Maine reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the first time in a week that the daily case count has climbed over 200. There were no additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 46,650 positive cases of COVID-19, and 723 deaths.

Through Friday, 302,301 Maine people had received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, representing 22.49 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. Also, 178,337, or 13.27 percent of the population, had received their final dose of vaccine.

Next week, the federal government will ship 34,020 doses to the state vaccination program, an increase of 520 doses from this week. In addition, the state will receive more doses through a federal retail pharmacy program that includes Walmart, Sam’s Club, Walgreens and Hannaford. Those numbers for the federal program are typically released Sunday or Monday, and for the last two weeks have been about 12,000 additional doses.

Maine should expect to receive about 46,000 or more doses next week, similar to the 45,150 doses this week, but less than the 55,060 doses the state received last week. The doses in recent weeks are more than double Maine’s weekly allocation of about 20,000 doses in early February.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has said that he expects shipments of vaccines will substantially increase in the last week of March or early April, based on conversations he’s had with federal officials.

The bulk of next week’s doses – 28,950 of the 34,020 – will be sent to hospital systems. Shah said the mass vaccination clinics, such as at the Portland Expo, Scarborough Downs, Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, the former Marshalls in Sanford and the Auburn Mall starting on March 17, are one reason Maine is ramping up the pace of immunization. More mass vaccination sites are expected to open in the near future.

“The high-volume sites will continue to be a mainstay of our strategy,” Shah said.

