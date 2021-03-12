ATLANTA — Outfielder Nick Markakis has retired after 15-year career with the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles.

The 37-year-old Markakis, who was a free agent, told The Athletic in a story published Friday that he was done playing after accumulating 2,388 hits, earning his lone All-Star selection in 2018 and coming within one win of reaching the World Series in his final season.

Braves Manager Brian Snitker called Markakis “the consummate pro in everything he did.”

Even though he no longer fit into the team’s plans, Snitker said Markakis’ presence was missed in the Braves clubhouse. The manager talked with him on Thursday about his retirement plans before he made them official.

“It’s a big hole in there without him,” Snitker said. “We all miss him. Just his stability and the calming influence he had on everybody. It was just a great career. … I felt honored to manage him for the last few years of his career.”

Both of teams that Markakis played for congratulated him on his career.

“We wish you all the best in your retirement, Nick!” the Braves wrote on their Twitter account.

INDIANS: Cleveland traded utility infielder Mike Freeman to the Cincinnati Reds for cash.

Manager Terry Francona announced the deal from the team’s year-round training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, shortly after he said reigning Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber will start the opener at Detroit on April 1.

“That’s probably not any big secret,” Francona said.

No, but dealing the 33-year-old Freeman was a little surprising as the Indians valued his versatility and experience. Freeman played 99 games and batted. 270 over the past two seasons with Cleveland, which signed him to a minor-league deal last month with a camp invitation.

METS: Manager Luis Rojas missed Friday’s exhibition against the Miami Marlins.

Rojas spoke with media before the day game and said “I got to go and take care of some personal stuff. But I’ll be back tomorrow for the game.”

Bench coach Dave Jauss was in charge of the dugout during the game.

Rojas, 39, is starting his second season as Mets manager. He took over last year when Carlos Beltrán was fired without managing a game in the fallout of his role previously as a player with the Houston Astros during a sign-stealing scandal.

Rojas managed the Mets to a 26-34 record and fourth place finish in the NL East during last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

PIRATES: Right-hander Trevor Cahill and Pittsburgh finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for innings.

The 33-year-old Cahill went 1-2 with a 3.24 ERA last season while pitching for the San Francisco Giants. Cahill began the season in the starting rotation but moved to the bullpen in mid-September.

COVID-19: Two tests were positive for COVID-19, both among players, during 14,704 samples collected in the past week under Major League Baseball’s monitoring program.

That comes to a positive rate of 0.01%,

Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto had tested positive, the Reds said Wednesday.

There have been 12 positive tests — nine for players, three for staff, among 43,928 monitoring tests during spring training, a rate of 0.3%, the commissioner’s office said Friday. The positive tests were among nine of the 30 teams.

Including intake testing upon arrival at spring training, there have been 27 positive tests — 21 players, six staff — among 49,281 tests, a positive rate of 0.5%. The positive tests were among 17 teams.

All players on 40-man rosters and players with minor league contracts invited to big league training camp are screened. Also tested are all other on-field personnel such as managers, coaches and athletic trainers, strength and conditioning staff and physicians.

