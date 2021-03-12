NORTH SHAPLEIGH – Charlotte E. Tibbetts, 89, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born on Dec. 28, 1931 to Willard and Blanch (Lowe) Tibbetts in Winthrop, Mass.

She was an accomplished woman, residing for many years in Boston, and after retiring moved to Maine.

Charlotte was a graduate of Burdett College and the American Institute of Banking in Boston, Mass.

She retired as assistant secretary of Theta Alpha Chi at Burdett, was a past worthy advisor of Wellesley Assembly #69, Rainbow for girls, and past president of the Rainbow Advisors Club of Massachusetts. She was also past secretary and treasurer of the Organics Society in Framingham, Mass. and former member of the Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society and the Wellesley Choral Society.

Since moving back to her family home in North Shapleigh upon retirement, she has volunteered at the Shapleigh Community Library, taught in the Literacy Program and volunteered for Books Revisited for four years. She also volunteered at the Sanford Food Pantry and as a member RSVP, had volunteered at the Newton Center and Hillcrest Gardens for of 16 years.

Ms. Tibbetts is also past treasurer of the Mousam Valley Chapter of AARP and has participated in the community chorus, Senior High and Senior College Programs and line dancing classes.

She was a lifelong active member of the community into her late 70’s until her health prevented her from doing so.

A graveside service will be held later in the spring at Highland Grove Cemetery in Shapleigh.

