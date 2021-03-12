CAMDEN – Janice Ann McNaboe passed away peacefully on the evening of March 5, 2021, of natural causes. She was born on Dec. 4, 1941 – the oldest of six children of James and Etta Menario.

She grew up in Portland in various neighborhoods throughout the city. She was a loving sister to her younger five siblings. She was always there to help protect and care for them even as a young girl herself. This was the beginning of a lifetime of caring for those whom she loved. She would often take her younger brothers and sisters on excursions throughout the city and would even take them to Willard Beach in South Portland in the summertime. She loved recounting stories of those summer days when she would give her little siblings the choice to take the bus home or use their bus fare to get penny candy and walk back over the Million Dollar Bridge to Portland…needless to say, she did a lot of walking with five little kids in tow but she never complained.

Janice loved listening to variety radio shows of the ’40s and ’50s as a young girl. She even sang several times on the Dave Astor show which aired on local radio in the 1950s. Her favorite song to perform was “Over the Rainbow” as Janice loved Judy Garland.

Janice attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High in 1960. She had many friends with whom she remained in touch throughout her life. Her high school days were always fondly remembered by Janice. She was very social and loved to gather with her friends at football games, high school dances, ice skating at Deering Oaks Park and other events. She loved to dance and was voted Best Dancer and Best Looking in her senior yearbook.

After high school, Janice moved to Boston briefly and worked for the New England Telephone Co. Upon her return to Maine, she met Tom McNaboe, a young attorney, who she married in 1969. Tom and Janice lived in the greater Portland area and eventually settled in Yarmouth. They had four sons, TJ, Michael, Brian and Tony. Anyone who knew Janice knew that her boys were the center of her universe. She was there for every important milestone, sporting event, teacher conference, or school band concert. She served briefly on the Yarmouth School Committee as well. In high school, three of the boys competed against each other on rival hockey teams (Michael at Cheverus and TJ and Brian at Yarmouth High School). Despite their competitiveness, Janice would keep the peace and would wear a sweater to games that was half purple and gold for Cheverus and half blue and white for Yarmouth.

Janice loved all types of music and instilled this lifelong love in her children. She would always have music playing in the car or at home. She had an extensive collection of vinyl records that she would regularly spin. Earth, Wind and Fire, Barbara Streisand, The Eagles, Bob Seger and The Bee Gees were all regulars.

Janice enjoyed home renovation projects and bought and sold several properties over the years. She loved decorating and had a talent for interior design. She enjoyed the process of creating warm inviting spaces wherever she lived. This evocation led her to obtain her real estate license. She worked as a realtor in the late ’80s and early ’90s at Carriage House Properties in Yarmouth.

Although Janice and Tom divorced in the early 2000s, they remained dear friends supporting each other through any difficulties and sharing joyful times with family around holidays or other special events. Their friendship and love for one another spanned 50 years and they would each say the other was the love of their lives. They maintained a beloved tradition of coming together as a family with their children and grandchildren on Christmas Eve to exchange gifts and spend time together. Janice would always make her famous rigatoni with meatballs which was loved by all. This is a tradition that the family maintains still.

Janice was blessed with classic beauty and a youthful glow that remained with her until her passing. She loved to laugh and enjoyed watching sports – especially hockey. She loved her friends and family with a fierce loyalty that never waned. Her spirited nature, sense of humor and warm smile will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Janice is survived by her former husband, Tom McNaboe of Portland; sons, TJ of Boston, Michael and his wife Fletcher of Yarmouth and Rockland, Brian of Seattle, Tony of Portland; grandchildren, Ben, Morgan, Brayden, Olive and Charley; siblings, Bobby, Ann, Jean and Mike; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid, the family will plan a remembrance ceremony in the spring or summer when safe gathering can occur.

Hall’s of Thomaston has care of the arrangements.

