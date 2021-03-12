Linda J. Cockburn 1962 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – As heaven gained an angel, we lost ours on March 8, 2021. Linda was born on Nov. 6, 1962 to William Cockburn and Winnifred Merrill. She was the oldest and the quiet leader of her four siblings. Linda grew up in Brunswick, graduated from Brunswick High School in 1981 and where she raised her family. She grew up cheering, playing basketball and softball for BHS and continued to play women’s softball for many years in the Brunswick Women’s league. She worked at Brodie’s Restaurant, The Intown Pub, and then Bill Dodge Auto Group where she worked for 32 years in the Westbrook and Brunswick locations. Linda had several talents. One being her artistic ability. Many of her drawings and sketches and other creations are displayed and treasured by us all. Another of her talents was in the kitchen where she created a variety of gourmet meals. Gardening was another one of her favorite things to do. Her colorful flower and vegetable gardens, were evidence of her green thumb. She loved gatherings of friends and family where we could always count on her arriving fashionably late. The true joy in her life was raising her children. Seeing and watching them grow into young adults brought her great pride. Dylan, Danielle, and Morgan have all been involved in youth and school sports in the Brunswick area for many years. Linda was always their number one fan, rarely missing an event. One of Linda’s favorite places was “My’s Camp”, her family’s camp, at Sugarloaf. I guess you could call her a Sugarloafer. She loved being up there anytime of the year whether she was racing down the slopes, eating in the restaurants, sitting by the fire, jumping rocks in the Carrabassett River behind the camp, playing cribbage, or simply enjoying the peace and quiet. Linda was predeceased by her sister, Laurie Butler. She is survived by her partner, Walter Foster and their daughter, Morgan. She is also survived by her son, Dylan Ouellette, his wife Kelly and their son Landon; her daughter Danielle Deaver, her husband Danny and their children Delaney, Dakota, and Daisy. She is also survived by her father Bill Cockburn and her mother Winnie and her husband Carl; her sister Bonnie Emmertz, her husband Andy and their sons Brett and Colby; her sister Brooke Cox, her husband Steve and their children Katelyn and Cameron; her brother David Cockburn and his sons Heath and Blaine; her brother-in-law Steve Butler and his children Nicholson and Avery. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. She was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer just three short weeks ago. Her battle was short while being surrounded by loving support from family and friends. Over the years her quick wit and sense of humor became some of her many lovable traits. She could tell quite a story and always had those around her in tears of laughter. Her life touched people in many circles. Her smile, laughter, bright blue eyes, giggle, quick wit, one liners, and elegance will never be forgotten and will live on the lives on Dylan, Danielle, Morgan, and her grandchildren. To know her was to love her. Visiting hours are being held at Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal Street in Brunswick on Saturday March 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. Face masks will be required and there will be a limited number of people in the building at a time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Linda Cockburn to: The Dean Snell Cancer Foundation PO Box 104 Brunswick, ME 04011 http://www.deansnell.org

