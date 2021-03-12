South Portland – Mary A. MacWhinnie, 80, passed away on March 9, 2021 in Westbrook. Mary was born on August 4, 1940, the daughter of Gerald and Dorothy (Haynes) Marsh in Waterville.

Mary graduated from Waterville High School and went on to Gorham State Teachers College (USM). After college, she was employed as a guidance department secretary at Bonny Eagle Middle School and she also taught at The Day School, along with raising her six children.

Mary enjoyed family gatherings, her special friends, music, reading, travel, gardening and quilting.

She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford T. MacWhinnie; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Marsh.

She is survived by her children, Lucinda Surette and husband Shawn of Buxton, Laurie MacWhinnie of Farmington, Julie Smith of Windham, Christopher MacWhinnie and his wife, Carolyn of Brunswick, Vicki Ilundain and husband, Rick of Oak Harbor, Wash. and Angela MacWhinnie of Brunswick; grandchildren, Noelle Surette, Caleb Surette, Tamarah Smith, Amanda, Ruby and Theo MacWhinnie; great-grandchild, Zarrah Surette-Bazile; sister JoAnne Ellis of Pine Point, brothers, Frank Marsh and his wife, Pat of Los Angeles, and Gerard Marsh of East Rochester, N.H.

In line with Mary’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

