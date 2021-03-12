Thomas E. Gibbon III 1965 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Thomas E. Gibbon III, 55, of Topsham passed away in his home the evening of March 8, 2021 after a long battle with type 1 diabetes. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio, the fifth of six children, to Lois Stiles and Thomas II. He attended school in New Lexington, Ohio, where he met and married the love of his life, Lee Anne Watkins. They would move to Brunswick, Maine soon after to start a family. He is survived by his wife of 35 years; his mother and stepfather; his two sons, Steven and Jesse; four siblings, a younger stepbrother; and 59 nieces and nephews; as well as a granddaughter. He is predeceased by his father; and his sister, Lynda. Tom’s legacy is one of joy and selflessness. He will be remembered by many for his humor, his generosity of spirit, and his determination to bring light into the lives of others even while he fought privately with illness. A celebration of life will be held (and live-streamed) on March 14 at 2:30 p.m. from the Cornerstone Baptist Church at 771 Lewiston Road, Topsham. Family, friends, and anyone whose lives were touched are encouraged to stop by and share their memories. To read the full version or to find streaming details, visit http://www.funeralalternatives.net. Arrangements are in the car of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Maine.

