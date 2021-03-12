Bath Middle School eighth-graders last month presented projects that they were passionate about as part of their Journey to Success program, a cross-disciplinary learning initiative that helps prepare students for high school. Topics ranged from suicide prevention to traditional chip boat design to the aerodynamics of flight. The final step in the eighth grade’s Journey to Success expedition will come at the end of the year when students present evidence to a panel of judges that they are ready to start high school. Pictured above, Sawyer Wright demonstrates his model airplane before his presentation on the aerodynamics of flight. Below, Tirzah Berglund’s shows off a scale model house, made with the help of the school’s 3D printer.

