When I first decided to run for the Maine Senate over a year ago, I couldn’t have imagined that I would be campaigning or serving during a global pandemic. When COVID-19 hit our state in the spring, I returned to work as a nurse at Mercy Hospital to do my part to combat the virus and help with staffing shortages. In addition to seeing the pandemic firsthand in the hospital, running for office gave me a new perspective as well. I began to not only see the challenges Mainers were facing from my perspective as a nurse, but I also began thinking of ways we could combat the pandemic at the state level as well, should voters give me the chance to serve.

Fast-forward nearly a year, and I’m proud that my colleagues and I in the Maine Senate have made it our number one priority this session to address the unique challenges that Mainers are facing because of COVID-19. LD 1, the COVID-19 Patients’ Bill of Rights, will help ensure everyone in Maine has access to the necessary resources to protect themselves and their families, stay healthy and move past this virus. The bill recently had a public hearing in the Legislature, so I wanted to use this space to discuss what the bill does and how it will help.

No matter where you live in Maine or how much you make, COVID-19 has touched all of our lives. As we work to overcome the pandemic, no one person should have less resources at their disposal than anyone else. That’s why LD 1 will mandate that all Maine-regulated health insurance plans cover all COVID-19 testing and screening costs in addition to waiving copays. The bill also helps uninsured Mainers make sure that they are aware of any potential costs up front when they get tested. Maine has 30 free testing sites across the state, and everyone should be told whether a test is going to be free to them or if they should expect to get charged. Testing is still a critically important part of our pandemic response, and no one should hesitate to get tested if they’re feeling ill.

The bill would also mandate that health insurance plans cover COVID-19 immunizations, including vaccines that were not purchased by the federal government. More Mainers than ever are now eligible to receive their vaccination under the CDC’s new plan. Vaccines will keep people healthy and help us return to normal life. No one should ever have to go without one because of cost. In addition, the bill would allow a wider range of health professionals to administer the vaccines. To vaccinate over a million people, we’re going to need as many people giving the shots as we can get. This provision will help to encourage that.

Finally, LD 1 would also allow medical professionals to prescribe certain medications for an extended period of time during a state of civil emergency, like the one we’re currently in. Instead of just a 30- or 60-day supply, for example, someone would be able to get up to a 180-day supply of a medication. This will help reduce the frequency of visits to a doctor’s office and pharmacy, while also ensuring proper care is received. This will especially help our seniors, who are at the greatest risk of severe illness from the virus.

As case numbers continue to drop and vaccinations pick up in speed, we are finally able to see a world after the pandemic. But, for the next few months until everyone is vaccinated, we need to remain cautious. Keep wearing a mask, limiting indoor social interactions with those from outside your home and practicing proper hygiene. In addition to these practices, LD 1 will help make sure folks have the necessary tools at their disposal to help us defeat the pandemic once and for all.

Don’t hesitate to contact me if I can be of assistance to you or your family. You can send me an email at [email protected] or call my office at 287-1515.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: