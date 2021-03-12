Just over a year after the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools in Maine, Mt. Ararat Middle School students in grades seven and eight will return to the Topsham school full-time on March 22, with grade six to follow by April 5.

Megan Hayes Teague, the interim principal for the middle school, presented her plan to the school board Thursday to return middle school students to in-person learning five days a week.

The school district has been hiring additional teachers to be able to keep students six feet apart in school in order to bring all students back inside the buildings at once for in-person learning. One additional sixth-grade teacher still needs to be hired, Hayes Teague said, which is why sixth-graders are slated to return later by April 5.

“There will be challenges,” Hayes Teague said. “Covering for staff when we are short-staffed will be among the largest of them, but we are so excited to be able to return to some level of normalcy at our school.”

Hayes Teague said in the past week she has asked more than a dozen teachers to change classrooms, regroup students and rewrite schedules.

“Change in the middle of a school year is really hard on everybody and I have never witnessed a change this large at this point in the school year in all my time in education,” Hayes Teague said.

Hayes Teague said the school is still providing remote-only learning for the students who have chosen that option. These students will keep the same six teachers they have had all year. Middle school parents were asked in December 2020 to commit to either in-person learning or remote-learning.

This full in-person learning plan will max out the number of seats available in most classrooms, meaning it will be hard for additional remote learning students who want to switch to full in-person learning, Hayes Teague said.

The middle school is part of Maine School Administrative District 75, which serves Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham. Students in the district have been attending school through a mix of remote learning and in-person learning since school began in September 2020. In December 2020, the school district began incrementally increasing in-person instruction in elementary schools, starting with the youngest students.

Interim Superintendent Robert Lucy told the school board he is working with principals and staff on trying to increase in-person learning from four to five days a week for the elementary schools. He said he hopes to have a plan by the school board’s next meeting on March 25.

Mt. Ararat High School students continue to attend school through a mix of in-person and remote learning. Principal Donna Brunette said the high school will allow students to come to the school Wednesday for scheduled time with teachers to get direct instruction. There will also be study spaces available Wednesday mornings for students struggling to get work done at home.

