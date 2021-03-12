The Southern Maine Agency on Aging has partnered with Northern Light Homecare and Hospice to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 60 and over at the J. Richard Martin Community Center Gym, 189 Alfred St. in Biddeford on Tuesday, March 16.

This clinic’s primary purpose is to serve individuals locally who need additional assistance with scheduling an appointment and may have limited access to technology and transportation. They are looking to help individuals with the greatest need to access appointments.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the SMAA vaccine call line (207)396-6500 and press 1.

