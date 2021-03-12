MIAMI — Police said that a woman pretending to be a licensed plastic surgeon in Doral, Florida, was arrested Thursday after a man said his face was disfigured as a result of a nose job she administered.
Alcalira Jimenez De Rodriguez, 56, was one of the practitioners at Millennium Anti-Aging and Surgery Center at 1450 NW 87th Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Doral Police Department. She was in the middle of performing another procedure on a different patient on Thursday when detectives got to the office and arrested her, mid-surgery, police said.
According to the police report:
On Feb. 15, 2020, one of her former patients went to Jimenez De Rodriguez to get rhinoplasty surgery. But over the next few months, the patient said he saw that his nose was not healing correctly, and he met with the doctor again on May 30, 2020, to repeat the surgery.
For the second time, he saw his nose was not healing well and was deformed. He called Jimenez De Rodriguez and asked for her medical license number and her medical malpractice insurance information, but she did not give it, according to the report.
The patient then called law enforcement and the Florida Health Department, who investigated the claim. Police say that Jimenez De Rodriguez tensed up her arm and pulled away when she was being handcuffed during her arrest.
According to detectives, the patient paid $2,800 for both surgeries.
Jimenez De Rodriguez is being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail on a $5,000 bond. She’s charged with practicing medicine without a license and resisting arrest without violence. The first charge was elevated to a second-degree felony because of the patient’s disfigurement, police said.
