INDIANAPOLIS — Duane Washington Jr. scored 24 points and E.J. Liddell added 18 and No. 9 Ohio State fended off a frantic finish from No. 4 Michigan for a 68-67 victory Saturday and a chance to play for the Big Ten Tournament title.

The Buckeyes (21-8) will play their fourth game in four days against either No. 3 Illinois or No. 5 Iowa on Sunday. Ohio State has won four tourney crowns, its most recent coming in 2013.

Michigan (20-4) was led by Hunter Dickinson with 21 points and eight rebounds and managed to cut a 13-point deficit to one in the final 4 1/2 minutes. But after a third consecutive Buckeyes turnover in the final 90 seconds, Mike Smith’s long jumper with 2 seconds left bounced off the back of the rim and time expired in the scramble for the loose ball.

The Wolverines, the league’s regular-season champs, had reached each of the past three championship games before last year’s tourney was canceled because of COVID-19.

(6) ALABAMA 73, TENNESSEE 68: Herbert Jones had 21 points and the Crimson Tide (23-6) rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat the Volunteers (18-8) in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jahvon Quinerly added 19 points, including two free throws with 15.5 seconds left, to help the Crimson Tide hang on.

Top-seeded Alabama plays in Sunday’s championship in search of its first SEC Tournament title since 1991.

Tennessee (18-8) awaits an NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday.

HARTFORD 64, UMASS LOWELL 50: Austin Williams scored 20 points with eight rebounds and three steals, and the Hawks (15-8) earned an its first automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, beating the River Hawks (11-12) in the America East championship in Hartford, Connecticut.

Fourth-seeded Hartford was in the title game for the second straight season after last year’s contest against Vermont was canceled due to COVID-19. The Hawks upset the second-seeded Catamounts this year in the semifinals to make it the first time in tournament history the title game didn’t include either of the top two seeds.

Sixth-seeded UMass Lowell won its first-ever Division I postseason game in the opening round and also knocked off top-seeded UMBC in the semis when Connor Withers matched a tournament record with nine 3-pointers.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(6) BAYLOR 66, TEXAS 55: NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Queen Egbo added 10 points and 18 rebounds, and the Lady Bears (24-2) held off the Longhorns (18-9) in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals in Kansas City, Missouri.

After trailing by 14 in the fourth quarter, the Longhorns got within five but couldn’t get any closer after Smith drilled a 3-pointer in the closing minute.

Moon Ursin scored 19 and Dijonai Harrington had 14 as Baylor will play in its ninth straight Big 12 Tournament final on Sunday.

(7) MARYLAND 104, IOWA 84: The Terrapins’ scoring depth and impressive skill were once again on display as Maryland (24-2) routed the Hawkeyes (18-9) to claim a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship, in Indianapolis.

There’s a reason coach Brenda Frese’s Terrapins have reached this title game in each of the seven seasons since Maryland joined the conference, and won six of seven regular-season titles. The nation’s No. 1 offense comes at an opponent fast and is relentless.

