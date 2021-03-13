PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — One week later, the two leading characters and the roles they play are still the same.

Only the stage – and the stakes – have changed. Lee Westwood went from surprise to delight when his tee shot to the island green on the par-3 17th stayed on the top ridge, and then he trickled in a 25-foot birdie putt that carried him to a 4-under 68 on Saturday at The Players Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau pumped his powerful arms twice when he made a 15-foot par putt on the 18th hole, giving him a 67 and leaving him two shots behind and in the final group with Westwood.

That’s how it was last week at Bay Hill, when DeChambeau came from one shot behind to beat Westwood with a par on the final hole at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“It’s like Round 2, the rematch,” Westwood said.

Westwood, who turns 48 next month, no longer has to go up a few classes to face DeChambeau, golf’s fearsome heavyweight. Unlike Bay Hill, the TPC Sawgrass is all about position, not power.

Then again, DeChambeau is playing well enough for any style of golf course.

“I suppose if you sat Bryson down here and you asked him which golf course would suit him more, he’d probably say Bay Hill,” Westwood said. “You can open your shoulders a little bit more around Bay Hill than you can around here. This place is a little bit more strategic. But credit to Bryson. You wouldn’t associate this golf course with his style of play, and he’s up there. It shows he can adapt his game.”

It was the first time the same two players were in the final group in consecutive PGA Tour events in more than 14 years, with one big difference. This one is separated by seven days. Vijay Singh and Adam Scott faced off nine weeks apart – the season-ending Tour Championship in 2006 and the season-opening Mercedes Championship at Kapalua.

Westwood capped off his round with a 5-foot par putt, extending his streak to 44 holes without a bogey, and he’s dropped only two shots this week on a Stadium Course where one swing can lead to a big number. Westwood was at 13-under 203.

“He’s making a lot of amazing putts, too,” DeChambeau said. “That’s what it takes to win golf tournaments.”

Westwood has 41 victories around the world – at least one on every major tour of the International Federation of PGA Tours – and knows better than to get caught up with DeChambeau, especially here.

He had the 54-hole lead at The Players in 2010 when 14 players were separated by five shots going into the final round, and Tim Clark rallied from three behind to win.

Among those three back going into Sunday was Justin Thomas, who started with four straight birdies and capped off his 64 with a 5-iron that stopped inches away from the hole on the par-5 16th for a tap-in eagle.

DUSTIN JOHNSON didn’t change his mind one year later. He’s not going to the Olympics.

Johnson didn’t want to go to Tokyo a year ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a one-year delay, because of a crammed summer schedule and his desire to stay fresh for the PGA Tour’s postseason that culminates with the FedEx Cup.

He won the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize for the first time.

Johnson said he didn’t put forward his name to be among the maximum of four Americans who can play in the Olympics. The Masters champion is No. 1 in the world. Countries can have as many as four players provided they are among the top 15 in the world ranking on June 21, the day after the U.S. Open.

Johnson is no longer part of the Olympic ranking.

“I really didn’t think much about it. I actually didn’t really ever decide whether I was going to play or not, I just didn’t sign up,” Johnson said Saturday. “But it’s right in the middle of a big stretch of golf for me, so that was the reason I was kind of waffling on it a little bit.”

