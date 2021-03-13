LOS ANGELES — J-Lo and A-Rod are still J-Rod.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said Saturday that reports of their split are inaccurate, and they are working things through.
A day earlier, multiple reports based on anonymous sources said the pop star-actor and the former baseball great had called off their two-year engagement. The couple started dating in early 2017.
“All the reports are inaccurate,” said the joint statement Saturday “from Jennifer and Alex,” emailed to The Associated Press by representatives. “We are working through some things.”
The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report that the pair had split.
The couple was given the nickname “J-Rod” three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
J-Rod continues: Lopez, Rodriguez say they’re still together
-
New England Patriots
Re-signing Cam Newton better be part of a bigger plan for Patriots
-
Local & State
Woman dies in Baldwin crash
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 207 COVID-19 cases, one death
-
Food
Bar Guide: Martinis that taste like pie make for a two-in-one treat
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.