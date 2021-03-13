You recently (March 8) published a letter to the editor that was critical of MaineHealth’s COVID vaccination program as compared to that being conducted by Northern Light Health.

I personally think MaineHealth is doing a terrific job. They chose for now to only have a telephone registration and confirmation process, which the letter writer (Maureen C. Gavin) was critical of. However, keep in mind that everyone in the state does not have computer access, and some people, particularly the elderly, struggle using computers.

I preregistered over the telephone with MaineHealth when I first learned of the process. I was reassured when I received a confirmation call back several weeks later and I continued to receive weekly update calls. When I received the call that it was my turn to make an appointment, I was able to schedule my first shot for the very next day. The scheduler was thorough in explaining what I should expect, and when I went to the Scarborough Downs site for my appointment, the layout of the site and communication and efficiency of the staff were nothing short of impressive.

It is great that Northern Light Health is also doing a fine job. Compare this with what is happening in some other states where registering is like trying to secure tickets to a Rolling Stones concert (hours in virtual waiting rooms only to learn all reservations are taken), and I think we should all be thankful we live in Maine!

Ed Garber

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: