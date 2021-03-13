OKLAHOMA CITY — RJ Barrett scored 32 points and Julius Randle added 26 to lead the New York Knicks past the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-97 on Saturday.

The Knicks trailed by nine after one quarter after the Thunder shot 70.6% from the floor, but they outscored the Thunder 97-66 over the final 36 minutes.

Al Horford had 16 points to lead seven Oklahoma City players in double figures.

The Knicks overcame the deficit by forcing 18 turnovers while committing just 10 of their own. New York also outrebounded Oklahoma City 45-40 and grabbed seven more offensive boards than the Thunder.

The Knicks were coming off their worst defensive performance of the season, a 134-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. They responded, following the challenging first quarter, by holding the Thunder to just 42.4% from the floor in the last three periods.

The Thunder, missing leading scorer Shai Gilgeous Alexander, started fast with Luguentz Dort scoring eight of his 14 points in the first frame.

The Thunder couldn’t sustain their pace though, and the Knicks took command in the second quarter, outscoring Oklahoma City 34-23 to take a two-point lead into halftime.

Oklahoma City briefly retook the lead at the start of the third quarter, but it wouldn’t last. Barrett knocked down a 3-pointer with 10:19 left in the quarter and the Knicks led the rest of the way.

NOTES

76ERS: Star center Joel Embiid has a bone bruise on his left knee and could miss at least two weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the injury.

Embiid did not suffer structural damage to his knee and will be evaluated again in two weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the severity of the injury had not been announced.

Embiid was injured in the Sixers’ win Friday over Washington. Embiid landed awkwardly after a dunk on his left leg, his knee joint appearing to bend slightly forward. He writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes, and a stretcher was briefly brought on the court, but the center limped off under his own power.

Embiid has emerged as an MVP candidate after helping the 76ers to the Eastern Conference lead. He’s averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games.

The 76ers host San Antonio on Sunday.

