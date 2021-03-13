COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zach Werenski scored with 4.5 seconds in overtime and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 Saturday night.

Werenski scored his first goal since Jan. 23. Max Domi added a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligo also scored, and Jack Roslevic finished with three assists as Columbus snapped a three-game losing streak.

Andrew Cogliano, Andrej Sekera and Denis Gurianov scored for Dallas.

Jake Oettinger had 22 saves for the Stars, who have lost two straight and seven of nine.

The Stars are 1-5 in their last six road games and 1-7 in the last eight games in Columbus.

The game had just one penalty, with the Blue Jackets Emil Bemstrom missing a penalty shot after being pulled down by Jamie Benn at 10:02 of the third.

NOTES

SABRES: Buffalo will be without captain Jack Eichel for what Coach Ralph Krueger called “the foreseeable future” in delivering yet another blow to a team in the midst of a nine-game skid.

The injury is not considered season-ending, though Krueger on Saturday was unable to provide a fixed timetable on how much time Eichel will miss. He has already missed two games since he was checked into the end boards by Casey Cizikas in the closing minutes of a 5-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday. Eichel went to the bench, where he was spotted wincing in pain while flexing his neck.

The update came after Eichel traveled to see a specialist over the past two days to further determine the severity of the injury. Under the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol rules, Eichel is required to spend seven days in quarantine as a result of the trip, meaning he will miss at least Buffalo’s next four games.

