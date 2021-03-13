COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zach Werenski scored with 4.5 seconds in overtime and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 Saturday night.
Werenski scored his first goal since Jan. 23. Max Domi added a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligo also scored, and Jack Roslevic finished with three assists as Columbus snapped a three-game losing streak.
Andrew Cogliano, Andrej Sekera and Denis Gurianov scored for Dallas.
Jake Oettinger had 22 saves for the Stars, who have lost two straight and seven of nine.
The Stars are 1-5 in their last six road games and 1-7 in the last eight games in Columbus.
The game had just one penalty, with the Blue Jackets Emil Bemstrom missing a penalty shot after being pulled down by Jamie Benn at 10:02 of the third.
NOTES
SABRES: Buffalo will be without captain Jack Eichel for what Coach Ralph Krueger called “the foreseeable future” in delivering yet another blow to a team in the midst of a nine-game skid.
The injury is not considered season-ending, though Krueger on Saturday was unable to provide a fixed timetable on how much time Eichel will miss. He has already missed two games since he was checked into the end boards by Casey Cizikas in the closing minutes of a 5-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday. Eichel went to the bench, where he was spotted wincing in pain while flexing his neck.
The update came after Eichel traveled to see a specialist over the past two days to further determine the severity of the injury. Under the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol rules, Eichel is required to spend seven days in quarantine as a result of the trip, meaning he will miss at least Buffalo’s next four games.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Blue Jackets beat Stars on late goal in OT
-
Cops & Courts
Maine man accused in 1986 Connecticut killing indicted on child porn charge
-
Times Record
Harpswell re-elects Wright to school board
-
Sports
Boxing great Marvin Hagler dies at 66.
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday’s high school roundup: Strong finish lifts Windham to girls’ basketball win over Gorham
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.