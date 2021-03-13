WATERVILLE — Cassandra Stapelfeld had 16 points and four assists as the St. Joseph’s College women’s basketball team beat Colby 81-63 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Jordan Jabar added 11 points and eight rebounds for St. Joseph’s. Alyson Fillion also had 11 points.

Alisha Aube had 17 points and five rebounds, while Carter McGloon had 11 points for Colby.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 77, ST. JOSEPH’S 61: Will King had 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals to lift the Mules (3-0) over the Monks (2-1) in Standish.

David Basich added 14 points and five rebounds for Colby. Cooper Wirkala chipped in with 13 points and Alex McGovern had 11.

Griffin Foley had 13 points and seven rebounds for St. Joseph’s. Ian Jennings added 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Lily Van Stade scored the go-ahead goal 10 minutes into the third period as the Mules (1-0) beat the Huskies (1-4) in Gorham.

Riley Binette scored in the second period for USM.

MEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, COLBY 1: Adam Withers scored midway through the second period and the Huskies (3-1) beat the Mules (0-4) in Waterville.

Tyler Gardiner scored to give Southern Maine a 1-0 lead in the first period. Colby tied it with five seconds left in the first on a goal by Henry Molson.

Gabriel Couture stopped 44 shots for Southern Maine, while CJ Hapward had 27 saves for Colby.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 6, FRANKLIN PIERCE 4: Brent Hill had two goals and an assists as the Nor’easters (3-0) beat the Ravens (1-4) in Biddeford.

Alexander Vukota added a goal and two assists for UNE. Liam Darcy, Aaron Aragon and Alden Weller also scored.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 17, GORDON 6: Lydia Dexter had three goals and two assists as the Monks cruised to a win over the Fighting Scots in their season-opener in Wenham, Massachusetts.

Megan Mourmouras added four goals, while Josie Ring and Cailyn Wesley each had three. Madelyn Newson made five saves.

Katelyn Dyer, Lena Larson and Abigail Mansfield all scored a pair of goals for Gordon. Goalie Annibel Christenson saved 12 shots.

SOFTBALL

MERRIMACK SWEEPS MAINE: Bry Mitchitson pitched a shutout for the Warriors (2-4) as they beat the Black Bears (0-2) 3-0 in the first game of a doubleheader in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Mitchitson gave up one hit, walked one and struck out eight for Merrimack.

Shanna Scribner had two hits, but Maine lost the second game, 3-2.

