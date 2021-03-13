ORONO — This is the University of Maine football offense everyone was expecting.

After being shut out in the spring season opener, the Black Bears rolled up over 400 yards in total offense and sophomore quarterback Joe Fagnano threw four touchdowns. That was just enough, as Maine defeated Albany 38-34 at an empty Alfond Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are now 1-1 in the CAA’s six-game spring season.

Fagnano completed 17 of 29 passes for 249 yards, throwing three touchdown passes to Andre Miller (who had two drops in the first quarter) and the other to Jacob Hennie. Maine had 412 yards in total offense. Miller ended up with eight catches for 144 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown, a 10-yard pass from Fagnano, with 3:58 remaining. He and Fagnano combined for Maine’s final three touchdowns.

That was the fourth – and final – lead change of the fourth quarter. Fagnano also led Maine is rushing with 51 yards. The Black Bears gained 163 rushing yards.

It was Maine’s sixth consecutive victory over Albany.

Albany had regained the lead with 7:37 remaining when Karl Mofor, who rushed for 155 yards, powered in from the 2 to give the Great Danes a 34-31 lead.

The Great Danes took the lead early in the fourth when Jeff Undercuffler threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Chris Potts that made it 27-24 Albany with 14:12 left in the game.

But Maine came right back as Fagnano threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Miller on a post pattern from the right. That gave the Black Bears a 31-27 lead with 10:13 remaining.

Albany took the led early in the third quarter on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Undercuffler to Mike Gray. That was set up when Mazon Walker blocked a 45-yard field goal attempt by Maine’s Jonny Messina, which was returned to the Maine 21 by Danny Damico.

The Black Bears responded with a nice drive that culminated in a 5-yard scoring pass from Fagnano to Miller, who overpowered a defender at the 3 to make it 24-20 Maine.

Maine started slowly in this one, then got into gear in the second quarter. Trailing 10-0, the Black Bears scored 17 consecutive points to take a 17-13 lead into the half.

Fagnano started clicking with his receivers, who held onto the ball after dropping three passes in the first quarter, and the running game got going. Fagnano got Maine’s first touchdown of the season when he scored on a 7-yard run with 9:16 left in the second quarter. Messina’s kick made it 10-7, Albany.

After the defense forced a punt into a stiff wind, Maine drove 49 yards in seven plays, capped by a 9-yard pass from Fagnano to Hennie, who made a leaping catch at the back of the end zone between two defenders and somehow tiptoed in before falling out of bounds.

On Albany’s next series, punter Sean Ralls fielded a short snap, but his knee touched the ground, giving Maine the ball at the Great Danes 17. That led to a 33-yard field goal by Messina that made it 17-10.

Albany responded with a nice drive, aided by a couple of Maine penalties, that stalled inside the 10. Dylan Burns kicked a 22-yard field goal that made it 17-13 at the half.

Maine had 182 yards of total offense in the first half, but was hurt by nine penalties for 83 yards.

