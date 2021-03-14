Some players and other members of the New Orleans Pelicans organization have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations, following changes in the eligibility standards for Louisiana residents.

The Pelicans said the vaccines were administered Saturday, though they did not disclose who got them. They are the first NBA team to acknowledge a widescale receipt of the vaccine by members of a club.

“The Pelicans support the state’s vital efforts to encourage everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as large-scale vaccination of our community is the best way to keep everyone safe and to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” the team said in a statement Sunday. ESPN first reported the vaccinations.

State officials in Louisiana expanded the list of those who may receive the vaccine last week “to include people who have health conditions that may result in a higher risk of disease” and are over the age of 18. Among the higher risk groups: those with a body mass index of 25 or more, which would technically classify them as overweight.

Many of the Pelicans’ players fall into that category, despite being NBA players and elite athletes.

“I’m getting the vaccine shot tomorrow… ya boy kinda nervous,” Pelicans guard Sindarius Thornwell tweeted.

Thornwell is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, which would give him a BMI of 26.2 – and therefore make him eligible for the vaccine, even though he is in outstanding physical condition.

The NBA has no issue with the Pelicans receiving the vaccine because state guidelines were followed. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said repeatedly that the league and its teams would not “jump the line” and get vaccines before they are eligible to do so.

“League policy requires teams to follow their state’s vaccination guidelines and programs and we are fully supportive of players and team staff being vaccinated when they are eligible,” an NBA spokesperson said in a statement.

