LYMAN – Constance “Connie” Arnold passed peacefully on March 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 31, 1938, the daughter of Rene and Marie (Pare) Boutin of Lewiston. She was educated in the Lewiston schools.

On June 13, 1959, she married Charles Arnold. They spent the next 61 years together raising eight children, adoring 18 grandchildren, and cherishing seven great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. To her “happiness is a house full of family”.

As she was raising her children, she sold Fashion Two Twenty cosmetics out of her home. We all have memories of the many car rides she would take us on to deliver the products. Once we were all grown, she became a Real Estate Broker for 20 years, but found her true passion as a Nutritionist, Health Counselor and Coach. She embraced the power of healing through a plant-based diet and shared her knowledge through cooking classes that she offered through Southern Maine Health Care. When she was not working outside her home, she enjoyed working in her garden, reading, cooking, and knitting.

She was predeceased by her mother, father; and brother, Richard Boutin of Salisbury, Mass.

She is survived by her loving husband; eight children; 18 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Boutin.

A family graveside service was held in her honor on March 11.

As a cancer survivor and a love for children, donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to one of the many charities she supported:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

262 Danny Thomas Place,

Memphis, TN 38105.

