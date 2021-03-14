WINDHAM – Donald “Donnie” A. Tanguay II, 53, passed away at home on March 8, 2021 after a long determined battle with esophageal cancer. He was born Dec. 12, 1967 in Westbrook, the son of Donald A. and Charlene (Sawyer) Tanguay.

Donnie graduated from Windham High School in 1986. A lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, he played baseball throughout high school. In later years he enjoyed watching and going to games with his parents and son, and never let the umpire get away with a bad call unscathed.

At the age of 20 he married the love of his life, Kimberly A. Tanguay, they celebrated their 32nd year of marriage this June. Donnie worked for the Bonny Eagle School District from 1987 to 2001, earning the nickname “Mr. Clean” thanks to his shiny head and dedication to keeping a clean safe environment for children to thrive in. Donnie worked hard toward this goal like all others. In 2001 he accepted the opportunity to do so for older learners, becoming assistant facilities director at St. Joseph’s college, and then director of facilities. He loved his St. Joe’s community, and often shared stories of favorite nuns and coworkers.

Donnie loved to laugh and make others laugh, he was always the life of the party. He had a deep love and talent for music and making people dance. Throughout the ’90s and early 2000s he adored playing bass guitar and singing with his cousins in The Midnight Ridge Band.

He was known for always being the first one there to help someone in need. Whether he was pulling a car out of a ditch, rebuilding damaged property, or keeping his community safe and warm through a natural disaster; he was always eager to help and take care of those around him.

He is survived by his parents, Donald and Charlene Tanguay; his wife, Kimberly of Windham; his son, Donald “Donnie” A. Tanguay III and his wife Brittany of Waterboro; his sisters, Lisa Robbins and Annette Whitcomb and their families; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles; cousins; nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. He is a dearly loved man and will be forever missed.

