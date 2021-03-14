SOUTH PORTLAND – Russell F. Leo, 67, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021 at his home with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 25, 1953 in Portland.

Russell attended Portland schools and later became a self-taught mechanic. He loved his hot rods, car shows and especially his many road trips to the car show in Pennsylvania.

His love of cars was second to the love he had for his family and friends. He never turned anyone away. If you could not pay, it did not matter. He trusted people and knew that they would make it right eventually. He had a soft spot in his heart for those less fortunate and made it a point to go out of his way to make people smile and laugh. He was true prankster at heart and loved to tease his grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews, anyone really.

He was a kind and gentle soul, with a mischievous grin. He had an infectious laugh and an unforgettable smile, especially when spoiling or teasing his grandchildren. The first to lend a hand without ever seeking anything in return. A proud man who loved all, no matter where they came from. Many individuals spent countless hours just hanging out at his garage because they knew he would lend an ear, a hand, a snack, a laugh or whatever it was they needed at that moment.

Russell cherished his childhood memories from growing up with the gang on Oxford Street. He shined when he told stories of the good ‘ole days. The stories were truly unbelievable and made you want to be there. They were hard times, but simpler and carefree in so many ways. He tinkered with cars from the age of 10, driving said cars through the neighborhood streets shortly thereafter. More importantly the life-long friendships he made from those days were cherished by him throughout his lifetime. No matter the trouble they found themselves in, he always had their backs. He was a true friend to so many.

He was predeceased by his parents, Rocco and Eleanor Leo of South Portland; and his beloved sister, Christine A. Bouchie, also of South Portland.

He is survived by his faithful and loving companion of 32 years, Sally Thompson; his children, Tina, Russell, Santana, Nicholas, Matthew and Shawn; his grandchildren, Justin, Cameron, Stevi, Dylan, Ava, Mason and Mackenzie; his siblings, Tony Leo, Rocco Leo II, Michael Leo and Linda Brown; and many nieces and nephews who adored him so!

A graveside service celebrating Russell’s life will be held on Tuesday, March 16 at 12 p.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland. To view Russell’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Russell’s memory to:

PSL Services/STRIVE,

39 Darling Ave.,

So. Portland, ME 04106 or

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital,

262 Danny Thomas Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

﻿

Guest Book