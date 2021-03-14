Our first and final polls for the abbreviated winter sports season. These polls were first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Boys’ basketball
1) Falmouth
2) South Portland
3) Deering
4) Yarmouth
5) Cape Elizabeth
6) Waynflete
Girls’ basketball
1) Cheverus
2) Portland
3) Greely
4) Yarmouth
5) Falmouth
6) NYA
Boys’ hockey
1) Cape Elizabeth
2) Greely
3) Falmouth
4) Portland/Deering
5) Cheverus/Yarmouth
6) SP/Freeport/Waynflete
Girls’ hockey
1) Cheverus
2) Cape/SP/Waynflete
3) Portland/Deering
4) Yarmouth/Freeport
5) Scarborough
6) Falmouth
Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.
