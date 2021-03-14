The term “false spring” gets tossed around this time each year. Sometimes, I think it’s a stretch. This year? Nope, definitely fair to say it.

Last week, after multiple days in the 50s with sunshine, it seemed like things had taken a turn and winter was starting to loosen its grasp on Maine. Monday’s weather disagrees, though.

The core of some Arctic air will be sitting over Maine on Monday. With that comes cold temperatures and a strong breeze.

While air temperatures will be near 10 degrees, it will feel much colder. The wind will gust to 30 miles per hour or so out of the northwest. Add that in with the already cold air, tomorrow morning feels like it’s below zero just about everywhere. The high elevations will see wind chill values as low as -25 degrees or -30 degrees Monday. Frostbite can occur to exposed skin in only 30 minutes.

If bitter cold isn’t your jam, the rest of the week should be more palatable.

The core of the cold air shifts east Tuesday, allowing high temperatures to return to the mid 30s with sunshine. This is still below average, but with no breeze, it will actually feel decent outside.

High pressure is in control on Wednesday! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s will be a treat after the cold and windy day Monday.

The latest trends for Thursday actually favor dry conditions, which should favor a day with highs near 50 degrees.

In fact, there isn’t much of a chance for showers at all this week.

Friday looks cooler, with temperatures dipping back into the 30s or low 40s.

The weekend, though … talk about perfect by March standards.

Both days are trending quite sunny, with temperatures approaching 50.

I do want to mention, though, that there are still some drought concerns.

We’re not in any trouble just yet, but if we keep the dry weather around, it could have some impacts on the fire weather season this year. We’ll see how it all starts to shape up as we get closer to April. Historically, that’s the third rainiest month on average behind October and November. Take a look at Portland’s averages below.

