Myers recognized
Town Clerk John Myers was honored recently at a selectmen’s meeting for serving 35 years as town clerk. His tenure began March 4, 1986. The plaque reads “In recognition of
your dedication and commitment of 35 years serving the Town of Buxton.
Thank you for all that you do.”
His wife Louise, children and grandchildren were on hand for a surprise presentation.
MSAD-6 K registrations
Maine School Administrative District 6 kindergarten registration is open until Wednesday, March 31. Registration for prekindergarten will close Friday, April 16. For more information, call the district at 929-2326.
