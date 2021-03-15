Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from March 8-14.
Fire calls
3/9 at 2:47 a.m. Gas leak on Powell Road.
3/9 at 5:55 p.m. Cooking fire on Mary Lane.
3/9 at 9:09 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.
3/11 at 8:52 p.m. Building fire on Sturdivant Road.
3/12 at 12:50 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.
3/12 at 7:52 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Shady Run Lane.
3/12 at 10:03 p.m. No incident found on arrival at dispatch address.
3/13 at 3:35 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 95 in Falmouth.
3/14 at 11:26 a.m. Assist Gray.
3/14 at 6:58 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Schooner Ridge Road.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to six calls from March 8-14.
