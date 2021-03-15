Eloise Baker

BIDDEFORD — Eloise (Myers) Baker, 86, of Biddeford passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Southern Maine Medical Center.

Eloise was born June 24, 1934, in Benson, Vermont, to the late Seymer and Beryl (Bartholomew) Myers. It was in Benson being raised on a farm where she learned the value of hard work which followed her throughout her life.

She lived in Biddeford most of her adult life, worked at Bruce Shoe Company and later Maremont/Saco Defense as a machinist for 27 years, often joking with friends that she built machine guns. She was a single mother and her work ethic and love for her family would guide her as she raised her children while working fulltime all on her own. She cherished family trips back to Vermont to visit family.

Eloise loved working with her daughter, Irene, at the Biddeford City Theater where she made incredible friendships. She loved all of her theater friends and affectionately earned the nickname “Ma”!

Eloise is preceded in death by: her son, Elwin “Al” Baker; and four siblings, Beverly Pomainville, Gloria Butler, and Richard and David Myers.

She is survived: by her daughter and son-in-law, Irene and Richard Lemay of Biddeford; son, Wayne Baker of Saratoga, New York, and son, Daniel Baker of Fairhaven, Vermont; grandchildren Heather Lemay of Honolulu, Hawaii, Matthew Lemay of Biddeford, and Luke Baker of Fairhaven, Vermont; great-grandchildren, Callen Jase Lemay of Biddeford, Nova Eloise Lemay of Honolulu, Hawaii, Tucker Graham-Lemay of Old Orchard Beach; brothers, Wesley and Albert Myers of Redding, California; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

