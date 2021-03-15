Arrests

3/10 at 11:30 a.m. Neven Rakovic, 32, of Yarmouth Road, Gray, was arrested on Yarmouth Road, Gray, by Detective Mat Yeaton on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Summonses

3/8 at 9:02 a.m. Lauren Tuttle, 29, of Southwell Avenue, South Portland, was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Sgt. Mike Brown on a charge of motor vehicle speeding.

3/11 at 9:10 a.m. Vaughn Scott, 44, of Maine Mall Road, South Portland, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Kathy Oelschlegel on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of inhalants.

3/11 at 9:12 p.m. Ariel Peek Bampton, 19, of Houlton Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Sgt. Mike Brown on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/12 at 4:05 p.m. Patricia Morrison, 50, of Deer Ridge, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Sgt. Mike Brown on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/12 at 9:12 p.m. Sydney Victoria Riseman, 20, of Woodland Road, Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Sgt. Mike Brown on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

3/6 at 9 a.m. and 9:22 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Principal Drive.

3/7 at 8:05 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

3/7 at 5:38 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Harriett Street.

3/8 at 1:10 a.m. Structure fire on Coles Village Road.

3/9 at 8:20 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Gray and Shaw roads.

3/9 at 5:54 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

3/9 at 9:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.

3/10 at 3:39 p.m. Lines down on Field Road.

3/10 at 5:05 p.m. Elevator emergency on Marion Way.

3/11 at 5:37 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Gray Road.

3/11 at 7:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.

3/11 at 8:52 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from March 5-11.

