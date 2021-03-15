Arrests/Summonses

3/8 at 8:06 p.m. Gary Crone, 61, of Marvin Way, was arrested on Marvin Way by Officer George Savidge on charges of possession of a firearm by prohibited person and violating condition of release. Crone was also issued a summons on a charge of violating condition of release.

Fire calls

There were no fire calls from March 8-14.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from March 8-14.

