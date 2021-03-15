KENNEBUNK – The Kennebunk Savings Bank Foundation’s Huntington Common Charitable Fund is accepting new grant proposals for 2021. The deadline for applications is March 31. The fund aims to improve the lives of adults 65 and older in York County and has contributed to initiatives like meal programs, dementia and hospice care, telehealth programs, hippotherapy for those with disabilities, and the arts.

“Our Huntington Common Charitable Fund Board of Advisors is always looking for ways to help meet the needs of this vital population within our Maine communities,” said Bradford C. Paige, Kennebunk Savings president and CEO, in a written statement. “We try to keep this fund in the conversation so that existing programs might seek our help, and to encourage the development of new ones. We are particularly interested in innovative programs from local area nonprofits that are geared to improving the quality of life of our seniors.”

In 2021, that particularly means programs aimed at helping older adults stay connected and focused on wellness through the pandemic, he said.

The Huntington Common Charitable Fund was created in 2006 to help older adults in York County lead complete and fulfilled lives. Kennebunk Savings has served as steward for the fund since its inception.

Nonprofit organizations with programs focusing on bettering the lives of older adults in York County can apply at www.kennebunksavings.com/about/community-promise/huntington-common-charitable-fund/.

