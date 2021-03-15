The photogenic cats and dogs of Midcoast Humane Society in Brunswick were out to play on Wednesday.
Midcoast Humane is one of the largest animal shelters in Maine and, according to their website, they provide care to about 3,500 animals every year.
The organization came about from two separate animal shelters, Coastal Humane Society and Lincoln County Animal Shelter, which merged in 2016. The name Midcoast Humane officially came about in 2018.
All of the animals pictured are looking for new homes. If you’re looking to adopt, you can visit midcoasthumane.org/adopt/.
