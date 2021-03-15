BANGOR — All of the Maine National Guard soldiers sent to Washington after rioters stormed the Capitol building have returned home from the deployment, officials said Monday.
The soldiers who returned Sunday were part of a second wave of troops sent to Washington after most of the first wave of about 200 soldiers returned to Maine in late January.
“Seventy-six soldiers from eight different units around the state joined 20-plus states on this unprecedented mission, and they are eager to return to their families and friends,” said Capt. Garrett Clark, commander of Waterville’s 488th Military Police Company.
The unit was returned home on KC-135 aircraft from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, based in Bangor.
Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general, said he was grateful to the soldiers and their families and employers.
“Between supporting the COVID response here at home, assisting in Washington D.C., and deploying soldiers and airmen overseas, our men and women are hard at work,” he said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
GOP opposition to vaccine threatens virus fight
-
Opinion
Our View: Schools need clarity on COVID rules
-
Times Record
Midcoast pubs and breweries prepare for return of St. Patrick’s Day festivities, despite pandemic
-
Boston Red Sox
Tom Caron: A healthy Bogaerts is essential to Red Sox fortunes in 2021
-
Business
Small group plays big role in pushing vaccine skepticism, Facebook study finds
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.