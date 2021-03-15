A trio of bills seeking to silence the influence of foreign companies on statewide ballot questions in Maine drew support and opposition during a public hearing before the Legislature on Monday.

At stake is an ongoing, $1 billion powerline-expansion project spearheaded by Central Maine Power Co. and Hydro-Quebec, an energy company owned and operated by the Canadian province of Quebec.

The legislation, offered by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, would prohibit Hydro-Quebec from spending in an attempt to influence the outcome of a ballot question in November that would require the Legislature approve the powerline project. The project has already been approved by both state and federal regulators.

Hydro-Quebec has spent millions of dollars on digital, print and radio ads in Maine. And in 2020 its political action committee also paid a $35,000 fine to the Maine Ethics Commission for a late financial disclosure.

Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, a sponsor of one of the bills, said he was shocked Maine didn’t already have law prohibiting the influence of foreign governments in state ballot question campaigns. Maine already prohibits foreigners from contributing to the campaigns of candidates running for public office.

“This committee hears countless bills every session that aim to get money out of politics, yet the problem of non-Maine money in our referendum process is enormous,” Bennett told lawmakers on the Legislature Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee during a virtual hearing on Monday. Bennett said his bill was specifically tailored to target only contributors who are owned or under the direct influence of a foreign government.

The New England Clean Energy Connect project would transmit 1,200 megawatts of hydroelectricity from the Canadian utility to the New England grid, and would be funded by Massachusetts ratepayers. The 145-mile-long transmission corridor would cut through about 53 miles of mostly-commercial forest owned or controlled by CMP in western Maine before following existing transmission corridors.

Opponents to the corridor say wilderness resources in Maine will be destroyed for the benefit of ratepayers in Massachusetts while supporters say the effort is needed to fight climate change by providing energy that’s made without burning fossil fuels readily available throughout New England.

Sophie Brochu, the president and CEO of Hydro-Quebec, told lawmakers her company, is getting a bad rap in Maine has spent money to provide voters with only facts about the project.

Brochu said the legislation before the committee, “seeks to bar us from presenting facts to the people of Maine and to exclude our voice while we are the ones who know the most about our energy.”

But opponents to the project in Maine, including Elizabeth Caruso, the first selectman in the town of Caratunk, where the corridor will pass through, said Hydro-Quebec and CMP were not telling the truth about the project. Caruso said foreign governments especially should not be allowed to influence voters in Maine with “false” advertising and lobbying.

“This large foreign government corporation’s ability to flood Maine with false advertising in order to change the perceptions of Maine voters is revolting and injurious at best,” Caruso said. “Allowing foreign intervention in our democratic elections is anti-American, serving the interests and bank accounts of non-citizens at the expense of U.S. citizens.”

The bills now before the committee are a continuation of legislation that was written in 2020 but left unfinished after the Legislature adjourned quickly as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Maine last March.

The committee is expected to hold a work session on the legislation again on Friday, as lawmakers look to combine the three bills that address the same topic into one bill before voting on a recommendation for the full Legislature to consider later this year.

