I completely sympathize with Abdi Nor Iftin’s plight expressed in his opinion on March 4, “Immigrants need more access to winter sports.”

For new Mainers, Maine winters are hard enough without the additional difficulty of learning new and sometimes expensive sports in the bitter cold. Add to that the challenge of “skiing while Black” or “hiking while brown.”

I would add to Mr. Iftin’s recommendations the programs that entice kids to winter sports. Scholarships to Winter Kids and after-school ski programs, along with equipment swaps and lease programs, will increase participation of all kids, including New Mainers. Getting the kids involved is the seed that will pull in the rest of their families.

Marcia Bowen

Pownal

