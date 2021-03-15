Regarding the recent letter in support of Susan Collins by Chip Gray (“Susan Collins saved small businesses during pandemic,” The Times Record, March 11), I am glad that the Harraseeket Inn was able to obtain its share of the PPP loans and I wish this long-standing business continued success in the years to come. That said, Sen. Collins did not single-handedly bring about this program. The entire Maine delegation promoted and voted for the legislation that included PPP funding. Unfortunately, Susan Collins did not put the interests of her constituents nor the good of the country first when she rejected the most recent coronavirus relief package.

Sen. Collins voted against helping individuals who are not lucky enough to have been retained or rehired by those receiving forgivable PPP loans. She voted against additional stimulus checks, against a child tax credit and against extension of unemployment benefits. She voted against funding for vaccinations which will enable full reopening of the economy. Most egregiously, her “compromise” proposal contained no funding for state and local governments, who have had to freeze services and lay off employees. When the chips were down, Susan Collins refused to support struggling Mainers and fellow Americans. She is not my hero.

Myrna Koonce,

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: