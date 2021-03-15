I was disturbed by “Democratic governor puts due process back in vogue,” by syndicated Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker (March 9, Page A11).
While I agree with her that Sen. Al Franken was denied due process, it is certainly not the case that accusations against Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas were investigated thoroughly. In fact, as time has passed, the credibility of Anita Hill has increased.
The friend of Kavanaugh’s at the time of his alleged assault on Christine Blasey Ford wouldn’t even testify.
This is not to cast aspersions on the decisions of either Supreme Court justice, but simply to point out that the investigations were not rigorous. In fact one characteristic of the previous administration was the relentless push to confirm as many conservative judges as possible, some of whom were confirmed despite “unqualified” ratings by the American Bar Association. Fortunately, President Biden seems to have a real interest in the experience and competency of his appointees.
Nancy Barber
Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
In photos: The cats and dogs of Midcoast Humane
-
Do This
How to spend that extra hour of sunlight in southern Maine
-
Do This
Things to Do: Theater, dance and Frida Kahlo
-
Arts & Entertainment
Indie Film: ‘The Long Coast’ lets the stories of Maine fishermen convey the challenges facing the ocean
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Too many satellites could obscure the stars
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.