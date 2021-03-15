I was disturbed by “Democratic governor puts due process back in vogue,” by syndicated Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker (March 9, Page A11).

While I agree with her that Sen. Al Franken was denied due process, it is certainly not the case that accusations against Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas were investigated thoroughly. In fact, as time has passed, the credibility of Anita Hill has increased.

The friend of Kavanaugh’s at the time of his alleged assault on Christine Blasey Ford wouldn’t even testify.

This is not to cast aspersions on the decisions of either Supreme Court justice, but simply to point out that the investigations were not rigorous. In fact one characteristic of the previous administration was the relentless push to confirm as many conservative judges as possible, some of whom were confirmed despite “unqualified” ratings by the American Bar Association. Fortunately, President Biden seems to have a real interest in the experience and competency of his appointees.

Nancy Barber

Bath

