Maine’s delegation and three Mississippi lawmakers urged the secretary and deputy secretary of defense to increase shipbuilding spending in a letter Monday.

“We write to express our strong support for a robust Navy shipbuilding budget, including funding for the continued procurement of Large Surface Combatants, and urge you to endorse unambiguously the long-standing and congressionally mandated requirement for a larger Navy fleet,” the letter reads.

Sens. Susan Collins, Angus King, Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden wrote the Navy’s current 298-ship fleet is far below the country’s ultimate goal and advocated for an increase in Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the primary type of ship constructed at Bath Iron Works, among others.

“In 2017, the national policy of achieving a 355-ship Navy was enacted into law, adopting the fleet size called for in the Navy’s December 2016 Force Structure Assessment,” they wrote. “In December 2020, the Department released an updated 30-year shipbuilding plan that called for 405 manned ships by the year 2051.”

