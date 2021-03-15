Maine’s delegation and three Mississippi lawmakers urged the secretary and deputy secretary of defense to increase shipbuilding spending in a letter Monday.
“We write to express our strong support for a robust Navy shipbuilding budget, including funding for the continued procurement of Large Surface Combatants, and urge you to endorse unambiguously the long-standing and congressionally mandated requirement for a larger Navy fleet,” the letter reads.
Sens. Susan Collins, Angus King, Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden wrote the Navy’s current 298-ship fleet is far below the country’s ultimate goal and advocated for an increase in Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the primary type of ship constructed at Bath Iron Works, among others.
“In 2017, the national policy of achieving a 355-ship Navy was enacted into law, adopting the fleet size called for in the Navy’s December 2016 Force Structure Assessment,” they wrote. “In December 2020, the Department released an updated 30-year shipbuilding plan that called for 405 manned ships by the year 2051.”
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Health
Explainer: Why some countries are suspending use of AstraZeneca vaccine
-
Arts & Entertainment
Here’s where to stream all the 2021 Oscar nominees
-
Business
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘The Talk’ goes on hiatus after heated segment
-
Times Record
Firefighters respond to Lisbon structure fire
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.