Maine Medical Center announced this week it is beginning to ease its visitor restrictions for patients who do not have COVID-19.

According to the new policy, effective March 17, one visitor is allowed in in-patient areas, including critical care, daily from 3-6 p.m. One person is permitted to accompany an adult patient to the emergency department, and pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents/guardians, provided social distancing is followed.

Patients on palliative care/comfort measures may have two visitors daily, once per day, at times to be managed by the care team, and up to four family members may visit end-of-life patients.

Visitors will still not be allowed in areas where patients are being treated for COVID-19, except for end-of-life care.

“We recognize the incredibly important role that family members and care partners play in providing support and comfort for our patients, as well as in helping patients through the transition to home or community care,” said Maine Medical Center President Jeff Sanders. “This update to our visitor policy is designed to strike an appropriate balance, keeping patients, visitors and care team members as safe as possible while recognizing how important visitors are to a patient’s well-being.”

The hospital is continuing to screen all care team members, patients and visitors for COVID-19, requiring masks in its facilities and encouraging social distancing and hand hygiene when possible.

