Police say one man was injured and another died by suicide following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Wells.

Officers from Wells and Ogunquit responded to 36 Appletree Lane at 3:42 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a man had been shot. While officers were responding, the suspect, 57-year-old Shaun Simmons of Wells, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Adam Shaw.

The victim, 71-year-old William Ness of Wells, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, Shaw said. Ness was taken by ambulance to the Sanford Regional Airport, then taken by Lifeflight of Maine to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Maine State Police are assisting Wells police with the investigation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: