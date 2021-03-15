Arrests

3/8 at 2:18 a.m. Eric Faulkingham, 41, of Portland, on Brown Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/8 at 3:08 a.m. Hijra Ugas, 29, of Portland, on Valley Street on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

3/8 at 2:44 p.m. Angel Small-Clark, 38, of Scarborough, on Bramhall Street on charges of criminal threatening and terrorizing.

3/10 at 7:40 a.m. Larissa M. Amerigan, 24, address unlisted, on County Way on a charge of violation of conditional release.

3/10 at 3:15 p.m. James S. Williams, 46, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/10 at 11:48 p.m. Padraic Parent, 31, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of assault.

3/13 at 1:16 a.m. Hassan Osman, 34, of Portland, on Riverside Street on charges of criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violation of conditional release.

3/13 at 1:20 a.m. Ken Muco, 24, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of operating under the influence and violation of conditional release.

3/13 at 1:46 a.m. Gatuoch L. Pan, 23, of South Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of failure to give correct name or date of birth, leaving the scene of an accident, operating after suspension, operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/13 at 5:36 p.m. Stanislav Tordorov, 28, of South Portland, on Washington Avenue on a charge of assault.

3/13 at 7:58 p.m. Hassan Osman, 34, of Portland, on Riverside Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

3/13 at 10:23 p.m. James Emerson, 38, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a warrant and charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

3/14 at 12:39 a.m. Abas I. Mohammed, 20, of Portland, on Danforth Street on charges of assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and reckless conduct.

3/14 at 5:10 a.m. Matthew Borders, 28, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of criminal mischief and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

