SACO — Walk-In care clinics operated by Southern Maine Health Care have re-opened in in Saco, Sanford and Waterboro.

SMHC officials say no appointments are required for non-respiratory care needs – like strains, sprains, injuries and more – either walk-in to be seen or schedule your visit.

Appointments are required for symptomatic COVID-19 testing and all patients with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

As well, non-symptomatic COVID-19 testing is now available at all three locations by appointment; for Saco call: 294-5600, for Sanford: 490-7900, and for Waterboro: 490-7760.

The Kennebunk walk-in clinic remains closed.

For hours or more information, go to: https://www.mainehealth.org/Souther…/Services/Walk-In-Care

