Dallas Seavey on Monday won the pandemic-shortened Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, matching the most wins ever by a musher.

Seavey brought his 10 dogs across the finish line near the community of Willow, Alaska, more than three hours ahead of the second place musher, Aaron Burmeister.

It was the fifth title for Seavey, who matched the five-win threshold that only one other musher has accomplished. Rick Swenson won his five titles between 1977 and 1991.

“It’s a big deal,” Seavey said at the finish line after a race official checked to make sure his sled was complete with a sleeping bag, axe, dog booties and other mandatory gear. His finish was televised statewide.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Archie Miller’s $10.3 million buyout was one of college basketball’s priciest.

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson decided keeping Miller would prove even more costly to the storied program.

Dolson fired Miller, armed with enough cash from private donations to cover the buyout and ready to answer a fan base angered by four straight mediocre seasons.

TRANSFER RULE: The Atlantic Coast Conference has eliminated its rule requiring athletes to sit out a season if they transfer within the league.

The move is the latest across college sports to loosen restrictions on transferring athletes so they can switch schools and play right away. The NCAA is moving toward making the so-called one-time exception available for all athletes.

Currently, athletes in high-profile Division I sports such as football and basketball must sit out a season when they transfer to another DI school. The NCAA was expected to vote on more permissive transfer rule legislation in January — and it was expected to pass — but a U.S. Department of Justice inquiry delayed that vote.

ST. PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY: Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the second round by beating Paula Badosa 6-2, 6-2.

Vera Zvonareva and Aliaksandra Sasnovich also won.

RANKINGS: Daniil Medvedev rose to a career-best No. 2 in the ATP rankings, making him the first man other than Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Andy Murray to hold either of the top two spots in 15 1/2 years.

Lleyton Hewitt was the last man outside of that quartet to sit at No. 1 or No. 2. He ranked second in July 2005, behind Federer.

Medvedev rose from No. 3 to swap places with Nadal a day after winning the Open 13 tournament in Marseille, France, for his 10th career title.

TIRRENO-ADRIATICO: Breakaway rider Mads Würtz Schmidt won a five-man sprint to take the sixth and penultimate stage, in Lido Di Fermo, Italy, and the overall lead of Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar remained unchanged.

It was the first World Tour victory for the 26-year-old Würtz Schmidt, a Dane who won the world championship time trial at both the junior and under-23 levels.

Brent Van Moer crossed second and Simone Velasco was third.

