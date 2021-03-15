Arrests

3/12 at 4:35 p.m. Michael Denning, 48, of West Elm Street, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Shawn Miles on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from March 8-14.

Fire calls

3/8 at 11:22 a.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Wesley’s Way.

3/9 at 10:50 a.m. Fire inspection on Depot Road.

3/9 at 9:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.

3/13 at 8:07 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to four calls from March 8-14.

