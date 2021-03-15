Arrests
3/12 at 4:35 p.m. Michael Denning, 48, of West Elm Street, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Shawn Miles on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from March 8-14.
Fire calls
3/8 at 11:22 a.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Wesley’s Way.
3/9 at 10:50 a.m. Fire inspection on Depot Road.
3/9 at 9:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.
3/13 at 8:07 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Route 1.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to four calls from March 8-14.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Health
Explainer: Why some countries are suspending use of AstraZeneca vaccine
-
Arts & Entertainment
Here’s where to stream all the 2021 Oscar nominees
-
Business
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘The Talk’ goes on hiatus after heated segment
-
Times Record
Firefighters respond to Lisbon structure fire