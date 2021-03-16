Arrests

3/14 at 3:42 p.m. Graham McCormick, 43, of the United Kingdom, was arrested on Centre Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/11 Michelle Mitchell, 27, of North Main Street, Mechanic Falls, was issued a summons on Oak Grove Avenue by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on a charge of violation of a protective order.

Fire calls

3/9 at 1:54 a.m. Propane leak on Somerset Place.

3/10 at 11:02 a.m. Power outage on Pine Hill Drive.

3/12 at 1:39 p.m. Line down on Office Drive.

3/12 at 2:31 p.m. Arching power line on South Street.

3/12 at 6:46 p.m. Smoke investigation on Andrews Road.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 56 calls from March 6-12.

